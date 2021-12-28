Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 2,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 300,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.