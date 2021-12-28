Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 9,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 633,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $707.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Despegar.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 449,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

