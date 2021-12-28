Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $245.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $76,929.84 and $245.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

