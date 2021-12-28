Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0021

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Devery has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $129,173.71 and approximately $3,185.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Devery Profile

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

