Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.21 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.33 or 0.07875036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00076032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.80 or 1.01084350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 70,734,275 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

