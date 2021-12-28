dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $445,027.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00208706 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,883,090 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.