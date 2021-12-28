DIA Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002688 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $77.04 million and $8.67 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007010 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 60,074,878 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.