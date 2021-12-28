Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diadexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Diadexus shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

Diadexus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDXS)

Diadexus, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio intends to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company was founded on November 27, 1995 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Diadexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diadexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.