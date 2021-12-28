DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.56

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 117191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.