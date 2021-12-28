DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

DIAMOND (CURRENCY:DIAMOND) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. DIAMOND has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $265,321.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIAMOND coin can currently be bought for approximately $233.38 or 0.00489260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIAMOND has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIAMOND alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001540 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050464 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIAMOND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIAMOND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIAMOND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.