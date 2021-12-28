Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.19 and last traded at $200.19. 142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $634.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $20.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.96%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

