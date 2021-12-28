Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.
The firm has a market cap of $748.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
