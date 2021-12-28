Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The firm has a market cap of $748.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

