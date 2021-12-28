Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,249.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $881,093.07 and approximately $7,249.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00381113 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.