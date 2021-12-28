DigitalBits Trading 43.8% Higher This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $422.38 million and $5.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00289128 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003810 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.