DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 279,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,989,661 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.13.

Several analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

