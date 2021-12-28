Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $225,527.54 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.17 or 0.07964283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00309093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.00 or 0.00916255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00073578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.53 or 0.00448036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00253314 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,180,058 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

