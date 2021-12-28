Digitex Token Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.