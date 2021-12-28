Digiwage One Day Volume Reaches $292.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $67,638.19 and approximately $292.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

