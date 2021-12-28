Dimecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,254.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $1,254.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00177815 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.