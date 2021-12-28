Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $180,958,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,968,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,431,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.