Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.61

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and traded as low as $48.06. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 1,486,756 shares traded.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

