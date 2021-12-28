Diversified LLC Acquires 1,487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $405.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $423.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

