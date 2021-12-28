Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Position Trimmed by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIN opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.74 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

