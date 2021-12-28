Dock (DOCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.89 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $54.06 million and $12.89 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.78 or 0.00391473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 868,823,549 coins and its circulating supply is 740,954,811 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

