Dollarcoin Trading Down 0.4% This Week (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $26,533.95 and approximately $13.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,494.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.46 or 0.00920631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00253404 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025457 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin (DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

