Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.78 and last traded at $85.78. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

