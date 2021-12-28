Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319,871 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ONEOK by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

