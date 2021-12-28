Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 166.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock valued at $368,360,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $346.18 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $962.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

