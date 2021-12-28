Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.78. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.