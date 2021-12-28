Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 74,037 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

