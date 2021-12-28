DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 3,924.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in DoorDash by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DoorDash by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $3,231,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,700,536 shares of company stock worth $2,163,971,949 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.