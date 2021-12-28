Dora Factory (DORA) Price Down 13% This Week

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 13% against the dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and approximately $25.21 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $11.73 or 0.00024488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,467 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

