DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.97

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and traded as low as $16.09. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 975,131 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.521 per share. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,364,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,452 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 283,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.