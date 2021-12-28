DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.97

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and traded as low as $16.09. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 975,131 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.521 per share. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
