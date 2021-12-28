DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.78.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.07. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

