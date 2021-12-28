Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,169 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,278 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.