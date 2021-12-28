Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,089 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $536.14 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

