Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

NYSE:MAA opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

