Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

