Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

