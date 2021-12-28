Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

