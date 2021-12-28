Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AGCO by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.52. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.