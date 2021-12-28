Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.33 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.