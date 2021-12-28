Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 67,697 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

