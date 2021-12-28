Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

