Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,660 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

