Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,536 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

CB opened at $193.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.27. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

