Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

