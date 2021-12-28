DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,347 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

