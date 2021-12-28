DXdao (DXD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $264,589.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $628.60 or 0.01310706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $31.00 million and $264,589.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.25 or 0.00400863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

