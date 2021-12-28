Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of Eagle Materials worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.98 and a 52-week high of $166.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.